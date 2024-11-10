Police launch hate crime investigation following incident in East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an investigation into a hate crime following an incident in East Sussex.
The force confirmed that it had launched the investigation following a a video circulating on social media of the incident in Brighton on Saturday, November 9.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident in Brighton city centre yesterday.
"It is being investigated as a hate crime, and our enquiries to identify and locate the suspect are ongoing.
"In the meantime, we would urge anyone who can assist in our investigation to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 257 of 10/11.”