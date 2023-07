Police have launched an appeal to locate a wanted man in Sussex.

Sussex Police said Jacob Chambers is wanted on recall to prison.

Police added officers also wish to speak to the 34-year-old in connection with a report of a robbery at an address in Hove on Friday, July 21, and in connection with a report of stalking in the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees him or has information about it whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Jacob Chambers. Picture from Sussex Police