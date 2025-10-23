Police launch ID appeal following four burglaries in Crawley
Sussex Police said the burglaries are reported to have taken place between July and October, all suspected to be committed by the same person.
On July 14, a property in Kimberley Road, Three Bridges, was targeted.
On August 24, two further properties were entered. One in St Mary's Drive, and another in Wordsworth Close, Pound Hill.
On October 9, a further address in St Mary's Drive was broken into.
Officers would like to speak with the man in the images in connection with onwards enquiries.
Anyone who recognises him, or who has information or anything further to report, is asked to contact police.
You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 493 of 24/08