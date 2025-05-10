Police launch ID appeal following sexual assaults on East Sussex buses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have launched an ID appeal following sexual assaults on buses in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying a man after reports of sexual assaults carried out on two buses around Old Steine, Brighton.

Sussex Police said the most recent offence occurred on Friday, April 11 at around 6pm onboard the number 24 bus to Hollingbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said this is being linked to a previous incident that took place on Sunday, September 3 last year at approximately 5pm onboard the number 29 bus to Tunbridge Wells.

Can you help identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

On both occasions it was reported that a man sat closely next to women on the bus and put his hand on their thighs from under his coat which was placed on his lap.

Sussex Police are investigating the assaults as linked incidences and would like to speak with this man seen in the photo in connection with these.

He has been described as a white, aged 25-35, slim build with short brown hair, wearing dark clothes and glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has a round black tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Sussex Police encourage any witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time, who may be able to identify this man, to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 124 of 04/12