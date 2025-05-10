Police launch ID appeal following sexual assaults on East Sussex buses

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 16:31 BST
Sussex Police have launched an ID appeal following sexual assaults on buses in East Sussex.

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying a man after reports of sexual assaults carried out on two buses around Old Steine, Brighton.

Sussex Police said the most recent offence occurred on Friday, April 11 at around 6pm onboard the number 24 bus to Hollingbury.

Police said this is being linked to a previous incident that took place on Sunday, September 3 last year at approximately 5pm onboard the number 29 bus to Tunbridge Wells.

Can you help identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceCan you help identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Can you help identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

On both occasions it was reported that a man sat closely next to women on the bus and put his hand on their thighs from under his coat which was placed on his lap.

Sussex Police are investigating the assaults as linked incidences and would like to speak with this man seen in the photo in connection with these.

He has been described as a white, aged 25-35, slim build with short brown hair, wearing dark clothes and glasses.

He also has a round black tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Sussex Police encourage any witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time, who may be able to identify this man, to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 124 of 04/12

