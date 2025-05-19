Police launch ID appeal following stabbing in East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an ID appeal following a stabbing in East Sussex.

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying a man after a 45-year-old man from Brighton sustained multiple knife wounds following an altercation at the junction of London Road and Rose Hill Terrace at around 2.15am on April 26.

Police added that the suspects fled the scene and later, three 17-year-old girls from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “All three were charged with the offences and appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 28. Their names cannot be released due to their age.

Can you help identify this man? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“They have been bailed with conditions ahead of their next appearance at Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 27.

“Police continue to appeal for the ID of the man in the image connection with further enquiries around the incident, and ask that if you recognise him, you contact police.

“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1119 of 26/04.”