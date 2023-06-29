NationalWorldTV
Police launch investigation after bone of unknown origin reported in Ferring

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into reports of sightings of a bone at a site in Ferring.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 18:26 BST
Bone of unknown origin found in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.Bone of unknown origin found in Ferring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers are on the scene at a sight in Ferringham Lane to locate and then examine the bone.

An initial report about a possible sighting of the bone, the origins of which are currently unknown, arrived at about 2.45pm yesterday afternoon (June 28).

Police are unable to comment any further at this stage.

