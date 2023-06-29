Police launch investigation after bone of unknown origin reported in Ferring
Sussex Police have launched an investigation into reports of sightings of a bone at a site in Ferring.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 18:26 BST
A Sussex Police spokesperson said officers are on the scene at a sight in Ferringham Lane to locate and then examine the bone.
An initial report about a possible sighting of the bone, the origins of which are currently unknown, arrived at about 2.45pm yesterday afternoon (June 28).
Police are unable to comment any further at this stage.
Read more