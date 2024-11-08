Police launch investigation after East Sussex property has windows and door smashed and set alight
Sussex Police said that on Wednesday (October 23), a property in Nuthurst Close, Brighton was set alight at around 8pm, causing significant damage.
Three days later on Saturday (October 26) at around 10pm, the same address was targeted and had its windows and door smashed, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We are currently undertaking enquiries in the area, including securing CCTV and doorbell footage.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or who can provide information relating to either of the two incidents is asked to make a report.
“You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1241 of 23/10. Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”