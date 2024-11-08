Police launch investigation after group of young people found with machete in Bognor ‘disturbance’
Police said that at around 5pm on 14 October, a disturbance was reported in Hawthorn Road involving a number of young people, where a machete-style knife was found.
During the incident, it was dropped and recovered by police. During this time, a woman walking a dog was seen to pick up the knife, and put it back down, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to speak to her regarding the incident and believe she may help with enquiries.
“She is described as in her 40s, with blonde hair held back in a clip. She was wearing a puffa jacket with a fur hood and walking a whippet.
“If you recognise the woman’s description or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting 47240200727.”