Police launch investigation after group of young people found with machete in Bognor ‘disturbance’

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a number of young people were found with a machete in a disturbance in Bognor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that at around 5pm on 14 October, a disturbance was reported in Hawthorn Road involving a number of young people, where a machete-style knife was found.

During the incident, it was dropped and recovered by police. During this time, a woman walking a dog was seen to pick up the knife, and put it back down, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to speak to her regarding the incident and believe she may help with enquiries.

Police said that at around 5pm on 14 October, a disturbance was reported in Hawthorn Road involving a number of young people, where a machete-style knife was found. During the incident, it was dropped and recovered by police. During this time, a woman walking a dog was seen to pick up the knife, and put it back down, police added.

“She is described as in her 40s, with blonde hair held back in a clip. She was wearing a puffa jacket with a fur hood and walking a whippet.

“If you recognise the woman’s description or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting 47240200727.”