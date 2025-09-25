Police launch investigation after man assaulted in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a man was assault in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for the force said that the assault occurred in Trinity Place, in the early hours of Thursday, September 25 morning.

“Around 1.35am, the victim, a man in his 40s, was approached by three men before being assaulted. He was punched several times and headbutted,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"One of the suspects is described as a white man, around 6’2”, of large build with a shaved head.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individuals involved, and we are appealing to anyone who witnesses the incident, or who may have information or video footage that could assist in identifying those responsible.

"If you saw what happened or can help in anyway, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial number 69 of 25/09.”