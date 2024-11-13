Police launch investigation after man exposes himself to woman in Bognor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself to a woman in Bognor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that officers were called to The Esplanade near the junction of West Street around 2.45am on October 12, where a man has exposed himself to a woman.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The suspect is described as early to mid 20s, slim, around 5’6” and was wearing a grey beany-style hat, had dark blonde hair and wore a covering on the bottom half of his face. He also wore a black / navy tracksuit top and bottoms.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any footage or information, you are asked to contact police online or call 10 1quoting serial 123 of 12/10.”