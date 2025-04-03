Police launch investigation after motorbike stolen from Hailsham property
The police have reported that the bike, a Zinnis Shuttle 125 motorcycle in white, orange and black, was stolen from a property in The Diplocks, Hailsham.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Between 9 to 10pm on March 28 and 9 to 10am on March 29, a Zinnis Shuttle 125 motorcycle in white, orange and black colour was stolen from the front of a property in The Diplocks, Hailsham.
"The motorcycle has one wing mirror, and it appears that two suspects were involved in the theft with one riding another motorcycle.
"If there is any information leading to the location of the motorcycle or who was involved in the theft, please contact Sussex Police online or via 101, quoting serial 669 of 29/03.”