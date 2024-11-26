Police launch investigation after quad bike and ride-on lawnmower stolen from East Sussex village

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a quad bike and a ride-on lawnmower was stolen from a home in an village in East Sussex.

Sussex Police confirmed that, alongside the lawnmower and quad bike, a leaf blower and a grass trimmer was also stolen from an address in Blackboys between the middle of September to October 1.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a burglary which is reported to have occurred at an address in Riverside, Blackboys, some time between 17 September and 1 October.

“A secured outbuilding was forced open, and items including a Westwood T80 ride-on lawnmower, a red Honda TRX quad bike, a Stihl BG86 leaf blower and a Stihl FS56 grass trimmer were stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident – or anyone who has seen either of these items listed or offered for sale – is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47240192160.”

