Police launch investigation after quad bike and ride-on lawnmower stolen from East Sussex village
Sussex Police confirmed that, alongside the lawnmower and quad bike, a leaf blower and a grass trimmer was also stolen from an address in Blackboys between the middle of September to October 1.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a burglary which is reported to have occurred at an address in Riverside, Blackboys, some time between 17 September and 1 October.
“A secured outbuilding was forced open, and items including a Westwood T80 ride-on lawnmower, a red Honda TRX quad bike, a Stihl BG86 leaf blower and a Stihl FS56 grass trimmer were stolen.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident – or anyone who has seen either of these items listed or offered for sale – is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47240192160.”