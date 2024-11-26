Police launch investigation after quad bike and ride-on lawnmower stolen from East Sussex village

Sussex Police have launched an investigation after a quad bike and a ride-on lawnmower was stolen from a home in an village in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police confirmed that, alongside the lawnmower and quad bike, a leaf blower and a grass trimmer was also stolen from an address in Blackboys between the middle of September to October 1.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a burglary which is reported to have occurred at an address in Riverside, Blackboys, some time between 17 September and 1 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A secured outbuilding was forced open, and items including a Westwood T80 ride-on lawnmower, a red Honda TRX quad bike, a Stihl BG86 leaf blower and a Stihl FS56 grass trimmer were stolen.

Sussex Police confirmed that, alongside the lawnmower and quad bike, a leaf blower and a grass trimmer was also stolen from an address in Blackboys between the middle of September to October 1.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident – or anyone who has seen either of these items listed or offered for sale – is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting crime reference 47240192160.”