Police launch investigation after several vehicles broken into in Eastbourne

Police have launched an investigation following several reports of vehicles being broken into in Eastbourne.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have said that officers are investigating several reports of vehicles being broken into overnight on May 18, in the Old Town and Upperton areas of the town.

A police spokesperson added: “If you have discovered that your vehicle has been damaged or have had items stolen from within, please do report this to us, either via 101 or through our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also appeal to residents in Old Town and Upperton to check any external facing CCTV from midnight until 7am. If you have footage of suspicious activity, particularly two people on pushbikes, we are keen to hear from you.

Police have said that officers are investigating several reports of vehicles being broken into overnight on May 18, in the Old Town and Upperton areas of the town. Picture: Google Maps

"From our enquiries so far, it would seem the majority of vehicles targeted have been vans, or cars with tools on display.

"We would always recommend that valuables are removed from the vehicle if possible, or kept locked and out of sight if not. You can find further crime prevention advice here; https://orlo.uk/xH9jO

"If you have any information about these incidents, no matter how small you might think it is, please contact us and quote reference 1259 - 18/05/2025.”