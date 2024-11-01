Police launch investigation after teen sustains ‘suspected serious injuries’ in Horsham Park stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing in Horsham.

Officers were called to reports of a teenager with a stab wound at Horsham Park at 6.45pm on Thursday (October 31).

He was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident and enquiries are being carried out to identify a suspect.

A teenage boy has been hospitalised following a knife attack in Horsham Park last night [October 31]. Picture contributed

An increased police presence can be expected in the park. Since the start of October, police have stepped up patrols in the area and more resources have been deployed to deter further crimes and provide reassurance to the community.

Last night’s incident follows a number of arrests which were made in Horsham in October.

Seven robberies were reported in the Horsham Park area between September 24 and October 3.

Four people were arrested in relation to these incidents.

A 17-year-old boy from London, who has been released under investigation.

A 18-year-old man from Crawley, who has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Two men, a 20-year-old and 19-year-old, were released with no further action.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing at Horsham Park on October 7, around 6pm.

A 20-year-old man from Crawley, an 18-year-old man from East Grinstead and a 21-year-old man from Crawley were all arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released on bail with strict conditions.

Chief Inspector James Davidson, District Commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham, said: “We are working with partners to ensure that Horsham is a safe place to be.

“I will be conducting meetings with other key members of the community to step up security and safety in the park area. This trend of increased crime can not, and will not, continue.

“We are engaging with local secondary schools to provide crime prevention advice and reassurance and I will be issuing a letter to parents and students to provide further information.

“Our investigation teams are working hard to ensure those responsible are bought to justice and all lines of enquiry are being followed.

“We have taken the incidents extremely seriously and from the very incident we took action to ensure an increased police presence was in the park. You can expect to see officers there day and night.

“If you have any concerns, feel free to speak with our officers who are there to help.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage can contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Horncastle.