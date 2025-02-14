Police launch investigation after ‘unprovoked assault’ in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating an ‘unprovoked assault’ on a 16-year-old girl in East Sussex.

Police said that the incident occurred at the junction between Pelham Street and Trafalgar Street in Brighton around 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 29.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was treated for head and leg injuries, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The suspect is described as a black female, aged between 17-24, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms.

“Did you see what happened, or did you capture anything on camera? Report it online or call 101, quoting serial 788 of 29/01.”