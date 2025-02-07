Police launch investigation amid repeated damage to Crawley home

Police are investigating several incidents where damage was caused to a property in Crawley.

Sussex Police said repeated damage has been caused to a home in Irving Walk.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On September 14, 2024, it was reported that a brick was thrown at a window, damaging the frame.

“A further report to police was made on October 26, 2024, when a machete was used to smash the porch glass just after 4am.

Sussex Police said they are working to identify those responsible and asks anyone with information to get in touch. Photo: Sussex Police

“During police enquiries, CCTV was identified of two suspects, however their faces were covered during the offence.

“On Wednesday, February 5, a third incident occurred at 2.30am when a man was seen picking up a stone from outside a nearby address, and throwing it at a downstairs window, causing it to smash.

“CCTV captured the incident and showed a single suspect was seen wearing a distinctive long black puffer jacket with navy joggers, white socks and black sliders.”

Sussex Police said they are working to identify those responsible, and asks anyone who recognises the outfits worn, or with any information, to make a report to the force.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “These incidents are distressing and entirely unacceptable acts of criminal damage.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, and we are committed to identifying the perpetrators and seeking justice for the victim, whose property has been repeatedly targeted.

"We urge anyone who recognises the clothing seen in the footage or who has any information to come forward, as your details could be vital in helping us identify those responsible."

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 605 of 26/10.