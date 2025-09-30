Police launch investigation following assault in Eastbourne shopping centre

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Sussex Police have launched an investigation following an assault inside a shopping centre in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police stated that the assault took place inside the Beacon Shopping Centre on July 3.

The force have also issued an image of a man that they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “He is described as an elderly man, wearing glasses, a beige baseball cap, grey blazer, tan coloured trousers, and a striped blue and white shirt.

"Anyone who recognises the man is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 628 of 03/07.”

Sussex Police have issued an image of this man that they would like to speak to following an assault in the Beacon Shopping Centre on July 3.

