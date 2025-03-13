Police launch investigation following report of homophobic abuse outside Brighton and Hove Albion stadium

Published 13th Mar 2025
Sussex Police have launched an investigation following a report of homophobic abuse outside Brighton and Hove Albion’s stadium.

The incident was reported to Sussex Police outside the American Express Stadium at Falmer on February 8.

Police have said that officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They have also issued an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the investigation.

Police launch investigation following report of homophobic abuse outside Brighton and Hove Albion stadium on February 8. Picture: Sussex Police

Dedicated Football Officer PC Gregg Marshall said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this incident, which followed a fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea in February.

“We work alongside the club and the Premier League to tackle any unacceptable behaviour reported to us, including homophobic abuse.

“We encourage anyone impacted to report incidents to us.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting reference 47250037545.”

