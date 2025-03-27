Police launch investigation following report of sexual assault in West Sussex churchyard
Police said that at around 9am on Thursday, March 27, officers responded to a report that a girl had been sexually assaulted in the grounds of St Andrew and St Cuthman's Church, in Vicarage Lane, Steyning.
The incident is under investigation, and the victim is being supported by specialist officers, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5'7", with dark brown short hair, stubble, and brown eyes. He was said to be wearing a long navy coat, grey joggers and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers with a blue tick. He was also seen leaving the area in a black car.
"There will be increased patrols in the area over the coming days, and the public are urged to speak to an officer if they have any concerns.
“Anyone with information that could help the investigation – including any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage - is asked to report to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Corfe.”