Police launch investigation following series of thefts from vehicles in East Sussex
Officers are investigating following the thefts, which the police have said are mainly from vans, in the Hailsham, Hellingly, Heathfield and Maresefield areas.
A police spokesperson added that tools and other items were stolen from parked vehicles over a two-week period with the most recent theft being reported on Saturday, October 12.
The spokesperson said: “We are stepping up policing patrols in the area and are also advising owners in the area to make sure their vehicle is locked and parked in a well lit area. If possible, remove tools and other property from the vehicle overnight. For more advice read here http://spkl.io/6185fuEzF
"If you witnessed any of these incidents or have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Kansas.”