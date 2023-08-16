A manhunt has been launched by Sussex Police after a man absconded from prison.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for information to locate Cameron Skilton.

A spokesperson said: “The 25-year-old was at HMP Ford open prison, and is believed to have links to Crawley, Hove, Bexhill and Hastings.

“He absconded at about 1.30pm on June 9 and officers have pursued a number of lines of enquiry to locate him.

Cameron Skilton. Picture: Sussex Police

“Now police are appealing to the public to help locate Skilton, who is serving a sentence imposed in August 2020 for offences which include assault and robbery.

“Anyone who knows his whereabouts or with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote 1286 of 09/06.