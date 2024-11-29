Police launch public appeal after 80 year-old man robbed in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have launched an urgent public appeal to help identify a man after he robbed an 80 year-old man at a cash machine in Eastbourne.

Officers from the police said that the incident took place at the front of Waitrose in Old Town, just before 5pm on October 29.

The force added that £200 was stolen from the 80 year-old man during the robbery.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Were you at the front of Waitrose in Old Town, Eastbourne just before 5pm on Tuesday, October 29?

“If so, did you see this man, believed to be in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie hanging around the cash machine?

"He robbed an 80-year-old man who had just used the cash machine. He approached the elderly man, pulling out what was believed to be a screwdriver and shouted, ‘stand back’, he then made off in the direction of the car park with £200 cash.

“He was wearing what are thought to be North Face sliders.

“If you saw anything we would really like to hear from you. Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 874 of 29/10.”