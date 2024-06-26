Police launch search for two men after donations stolen from foodbank in Eastbourne

Officers from the Police have issued an appeal for help in identifying the two people after food and drink items were stolen from the foodbank at St Saviour’s Church.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers in Eastbourne are appealing for assistance in identifying two people they would like to speak to in relation to a burglary which occurred at St Saviour's Church.

“In the small hours of the June 16, two suspects entered the church hall, and broke into two locked cupboards in the vestibule where a number of drink and food items from the foodbank were stolen.

“The suspects both wearing baseball caps, appear to have distinctive footwear, as well as logos on the reverse of their sweatshirts.

“If you have any information that may assist our enquires, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240115979.”

