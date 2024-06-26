Officers have issued an appeal for help in identifying two people after food and drink items were stolen at St Saviour’s Church.

St Saviour's Church Hall is a distribution point for the Eastbourne Foodbank with distribution of food and drink taking place on Fridays between 10am and midday.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers in Eastbourne are appealing for assistance in identifying two people they would like to speak to in relation to a burglary which occurred at St Saviour's Church.

“In the small hours of the June 16, two suspects entered the church hall, and broke into two locked cupboards in the vestibule where a number of drink and food items from the foodbank were stolen.

“The suspects both wearing baseball caps, appear to have distinctive footwear, as well as logos on the reverse of their sweatshirts.

“If you have any information that may assist our enquires, please report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240115979.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Foodbank said: "It is, of course, extremely disappointing and sad that items intended for foodbank have been stolen.

"To be able to do what we do, we rely heavily on the kindness, compassion, and donations of our local community, including those at St Saviour's Church. Everything donated goes to families struggling with real hardship."

St Saviour’s Church have been contacted for comment regarding the incident.

1 . Police launch search for two people after donations stolen from foodbank in Eastbourne Police launch search for two people after donations stolen from foodbank in EastbournePhoto: Sussex Police