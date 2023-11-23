Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after a man was reportedly assaulted in East Sussex.

Police are appealing for information after a man reported being assaulted at a phone shop near the Open Market in London Road, Brighton.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The suspect is seen on CCTV entering the shop carrying a baseball bat at around 3.30pm on October 28.

“He is then seen acting in a highly aggressive manner and a man has been assaulted after the suspect caused damage and attempted to steal from the premises.

“We are hoping to speak to the man seen in the picture as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.