Police launch urgent appeal as 1963 Vespa is stolen in Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal after a 1963 Vespa was stolen in Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Vespa was reported stolen on January 8, leading to the appeal.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a scooter from a garage in the Meads area of Eastbourne.
“The 1963 Piaggio Vespa was reported stolen on January 8 after unknown suspects were believed to have broken in between 5pm and 10pm the day before (7 January).
“If you have any information that could help this investigation, report online or via 101, quoting 294 of 08/01.”