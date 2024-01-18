Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal after a 1963 Vespa was stolen in Eastbourne.

The Vespa was reported stolen on January 8, leading to the appeal.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a scooter from a garage in the Meads area of Eastbourne.

“The 1963 Piaggio Vespa was reported stolen on January 8 after unknown suspects were believed to have broken in between 5pm and 10pm the day before (7 January).