Police launch witness appeal after assault in Farnham

Surrey Police officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Farnham.

Officers say the assault took place on April 18, in the car park of Sainsbury’s on Water Lane, and the victim sustained ABH-Level injuries. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and remains in police custody.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The supermarket car park is a busy area with both pedestrians and vehicles passing through. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, anyone who may have dash-cam footage or can provide any further information that can assist with our investigation. If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/45250046229”