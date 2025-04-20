Police launch witness appeal after assault in Farnham
Officers say the assault took place on April 18, in the car park of Sainsbury’s on Water Lane, and the victim sustained ABH-Level injuries. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and remains in police custody.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The supermarket car park is a busy area with both pedestrians and vehicles passing through. We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, anyone who may have dash-cam footage or can provide any further information that can assist with our investigation. If you have any information, please contact us quoting PR/45250046229”