Police launch witness appeal after teenage boy assaulted in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police are calling for witnesses after a teenage boy, aged 14, was assaulted in Bognor Regis last month.

A spokesperson said the victim was walking along Nyewood Lane at 9.30pm on July 11, when he was approached by a group of young people and assaulted. He suffered a broken wrist, which required hospital treatment, a police spokesperson said.

Officers investigating the assault believe it may be related to an altercation at a football match held earlier that evening at the Bognor Regis Football Club. Sussex Police officers have described the suspects as young males, ranging in age from 17 to 19 years old.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have captured any relevant mobile phone footage from the area around that time, is asked to get in touch,” a spokesperson said.