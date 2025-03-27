Police launch witness appeal following reported spitting incident in Crawley
Police said that at around 11:20am on Sunday, March 23, a man was walking in the Broadfield 3G Stadium car park, pushing his seven-week-old baby in a pushchair.
It has been reported that another man approached and spat in the direction of the baby. Fortunately, the spit did not land on the child, police added.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could help our investigation.
"If you saw what happened or have any relevant details, please contact us by calling 101 or reporting online quoting serial 455 of the 23/03.”