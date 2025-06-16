Police are linking three burglaries at homes in Beckley and Playden, near Rye, on Thursday last week (June 12).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The homes were broken into that morning and jewellery, cash and an antique tea set were stolen.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in these areas between 9.20am and 11.40am?

"Were there any vehicles not normally seen in the area?

“We are appealing for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting serial 0539 of 12/06.”