Police locate and arrest man from East Sussex wanted for failing to appear at court

A man from Battle, with links to Eastbourne, who was wanted for failing to appear at court has been located and arrested, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Michael Kavanagh, formerly of Wellington Gardens, Battle, and has links to Eastbourne, was wanted after pleading guilty to deceiving a vulnerable man into investing in a fraudulent investment scheme that did not exist, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “We can confirm that previously wanted Michael Kavanagh has been located and arrested.

"It follows an appeal issued to find the 38-year-old, who was wanted for failing to appear in court.

“Officers have thanked the public for their support to help locate him.”