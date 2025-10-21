Police locate and detain man in Eastbourne wanted on recall to prison
Sussex Police had issued a public appeal on Monday, October 13, to locate Lee Fisher, 38, who was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
In an update on Tuesday, October 21, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that Fisher had been located and detained following a short foot pursuit by officers in Eastbourne.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following our earlier appeal, we can confirm that Lee Fisher has been located and recalled to prison.
“Thanks to a vigilant local business manager who spotted Fisher and alerted us, combined with the swift response of our #Eastbourne Police Community Support Officers, he was quickly detained after a short foot pursuit on the afternoon of 16th October.
“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (October 17), where he pleaded guilty to nine counts of shoplifting and five breaches of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).
“He was sentenced to 8 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation.
“Thank you to communities who made the call — your actions made a real difference.”