Police look to identify man in connection with Horsham fraud and theft

The incident took place in the town centre between about 10pm-11.30pm on Thursday, June 16, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Detectives have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to who they believe can assist with their investigation.
“A CCTV image shows a white man wearing a white T-shirt with a blue baseball cap.
"He carried a rucksack with blue straps and was carrying bottles of beer.”
Anyone who can identify the man, or who has information, is asked to report it to police online or on 101 quoting serial 1611 of 16/06.