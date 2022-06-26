Police look to identify man in connection with Horsham fraud and theft

The incident took place in the town centre between about 10pm-11.30pm on Thursday, June 16, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Detectives have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to who they believe can assist with their investigation.

“A CCTV image shows a white man wearing a white T-shirt with a blue baseball cap.

"He carried a rucksack with blue straps and was carrying bottles of beer.”