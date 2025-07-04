Police looking for 46-year-old Sarah, missing from Bognor Regis

Sussex Police

Sussex Police officers are looking for 46-year-old Sarah, who has been reported missing from Bognor Regis.

She is described as 5'5" with long grey hair and blue eyes, and has tattoos on both arms. Her clothing is not known at this time.

Sarah has links to Littlehampton, Chichester, Selsey, Sidlesham, Shoreham, and Crawley in West Sussex, Sussex Police have said. She also has links to Hove, Eastbourne, Polegate, Uckfield, Heathfield, Polegate, Bexhill and Seaford in East Sussex.

"Outside the county she has links to Maidstone in Kent and Greenwich in South East London,” a spokesperson said. “Anyone who sees Sarah or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 47250127684."