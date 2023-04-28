Edit Account-Sign Out
Police looking to identify Eastbourne dog walker who’s dog was ‘out of control’

Police in Eastbourne are looking to identify a woman after her dog was reported to be out of control on the seafront.

By Sam Pole
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST

Sussex Police said that a dog she was walking at around 7.10am on Tuesday, April 18, harassed a member of the public, causing bruising, and bit his dog on the tail.

She left the scene without giving any details.

Officers would like to speak to her about the incident.

Police in Eastbourne are looking to identify this woman after her dog was reported to be out of control on the seafront.

She is described as a woman in her 60s, around 6’4” with redish hair and was wearing black sunglasses, a cream Parka coat with a fur-trimmed hood and dark grey jogging bottoms, with white Adidas trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can help identify the woman is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 709 of 18/04.