Police looking to trace Brighton man Jamie Lee Reynolds

Sussex Police said it is seeking a Brighton man in relation to an allegation of assault.

Officers are investigating an incident in Halland Road, Brighton, on Tuesday, December 18 2018.

Jamie Lee Reynolds, 27, unemployed, is from Brighton and has links to the Moulsecoomb area, but he may currently be living in Uckfield.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slight build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police immediately by phoning 101, quoting serial 827 of 18/12/2018.