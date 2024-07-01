Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers on the beat and beyond made 61 arrests in Arun district last month, according to a statement released by Sussex Police today (July 01).

Offences ranged from assault, arson, criminal damage, theft, and drug offences and public order offences, they added.

"Public reporting is vital to our work and plays an important role in helping to achieve these results,” the statement said.

