Police made 61 arrests in Arun last month
Police officers on the beat and beyond made 61 arrests in Arun district last month, according to a statement released by Sussex Police today (July 01).
Offences ranged from assault, arson, criminal damage, theft, and drug offences and public order offences, they added.
"Public reporting is vital to our work and plays an important role in helping to achieve these results,” the statement said.
“Please continue to call in should you witness, have information about or become a victim of crime either via 101 or by using our online form: http://spkl.io/618547R7R Always dial 999 in an emergency.”