Police make 20 arrests in Eastbourne during week

Police in Eastbourne have made over 20 arrests in a week following patrols in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd May 2024, 13:18 BST
Police conducted patrols throughout the week in the town and have made over 20 arrests for a number of offences including theft from a shop, being drunk and disorderly as well as assault.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As we head into the bank holiday weekend, the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority.

"Already this week, Police patrols, and public reporting has led to over 20 arrests already made across Eastbourne, with offences including;

Police in Eastbourne have made over 20 arrests in a week following patrols in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Police

“Burglary dwelling, theft from shop, drunk and disorderly, assault and three separate arrests for drink-driving.

“If you're out and about this long weekend and see or hear anything we need to know about, contact us at the time, all non-urgent reports contact 101 or visit us on online.

“In an emergency always call 999.”