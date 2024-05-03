Police make 20 arrests in Eastbourne during week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police conducted patrols throughout the week in the town and have made over 20 arrests for a number of offences including theft from a shop, being drunk and disorderly as well as assault.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As we head into the bank holiday weekend, the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority.
"Already this week, Police patrols, and public reporting has led to over 20 arrests already made across Eastbourne, with offences including;
“Burglary dwelling, theft from shop, drunk and disorderly, assault and three separate arrests for drink-driving.
“If you're out and about this long weekend and see or hear anything we need to know about, contact us at the time, all non-urgent reports contact 101 or visit us on online.
“In an emergency always call 999.”