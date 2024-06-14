Watch more of our videos on Shots!

20 people have been arrested this week by police in Eastbourne for offences including harassment, assault and fraud.

Police conducted patrols throughout the week in the town and have made over 20 arrests for a number of offences including harassment, fraud, criminal damage and assault.

"Already this week over 20 arrests have been made across Eastbourne, for various offences including those for, harassment, fraud, criminal damage, assault, and fraud.

"As we head into the weekend the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority for local teams across your town.

"If you see or hear anything we need to know about, please let us know at the time.

"101/online all non emergencies, support and advice.

"999 in an emergency/crime in action.