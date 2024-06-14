Police make 20 arrests in Eastbourne during week
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Already this week over 20 arrests have been made across Eastbourne, for various offences including those for, harassment, fraud, criminal damage, assault, and fraud.
"As we head into the weekend the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority for local teams across your town.
"If you see or hear anything we need to know about, please let us know at the time.
"101/online all non emergencies, support and advice.
"999 in an emergency/crime in action.
"Wishing all our communities across Eastbourne a happy and safe weekend ahead.”