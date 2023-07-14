Police have made 20 arrests in Eastbourne following a week of patrols in the town.

In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “As we head into the weekend the safety and welfare of our communities remains a top priority.

“Already this week a number of patrols have been conducted throughout Eastbourne and over 20 arrests made across the town for offences including; harassment, common assault, both breaches of restraining and court orders, as well as drink and drug driving.

“Whilst we can not be everywhere, we could be anywhere and as our patrols continue into the weekend we continue to encourage residents to report anything you think we need to know about by either calling 101 or reporting online at the time (all non-emergencies).

“All reports help to highlight and identify areas where patrols are needed the most, in areas where an increase in noted or reported crime is taking place.