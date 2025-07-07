Police make 20 arrests throughout Wealden district following week of police patrols

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
Police made 20 arrests throughout the Wealden district following a week of patrols.

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including, assault, drink driving and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We arrested an individual for theft of a motor vehicle in Herstmonceux.

“A drink driver was arrested in Heathfield.

“Six individuals were arrested for assault in Crowborough, Buxted, Willingdon, Polegate and Pevensey Bay.

“Other offences included being in possession of an offensive weapon in public, breaking bail conditions and failing to appear at court.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”

