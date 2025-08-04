Police make 21 arrests across Wealden district during week of patrols

Police made 21 arrests across the Wealden district following patrols by officers.

The force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including assault, burglary and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Four drivers were arrested for being over the alcohol limit in Polegate, Hailsham, Framfield and Crowborough.

“We arrested one male for theft from a shop, and other for possession with intent to supply a class A drug in Hailsham.

“Two arrests were made for criminal damage in Hellingly and Hailsham.

“Other offences included burglary, breaking bail conditions, stalking and assault.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”