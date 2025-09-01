Police make 23 arrests in Wealden district following week of patrols

Police made 23 arrests across the Wealden district following a week of patrols.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the arrests were made for a number of offences including drink driving, assault and criminal damage.

The spokesperson added: We arrested a male for shoplifting in Hailsham.

“Two drivers were arrested in Polegate and Uckfield, one for drink driving and the other for drug driving.

“We arrested two individuals for theft of a motor vehicle in Mayfield.

“Other offences included assault, recall to prison, threats to kill and criminal damage.

“See or hear something we should be aware of? You can report to us 24/7.

“If non-urgent, call us on 101 or report online.

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”