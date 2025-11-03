Police make 24 arrests across Wealden following week of police patrols

A total of 24 arrests were made across the Wealden district over the past seven days, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that the arrests were made for multiple offences including assault, stalking and theft.

The spokesperson said: “We arrested eight individuals for assault in Hailsham, Heathfield, Willingdon and Crowborough.

“Five drivers were arrested in Heathfield, Forest Row, Polegate and Uckfield. Three for drink driving, one for drug driving and one for failing to co-operate in a preliminary roadside test.

“Two individuals were arrested for theft from another person in Crowborough and Polegate.

“Other offenses included stalking, breaking bail conditions, and possession of an offensive weapon.”