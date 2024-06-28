Police make 25 arrests in Eastbourne for multiple offences including theft, assault and drug possession

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Eastbourne have made 25 arrests over the past week for multiple offences during patrols in the town.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers across Eastbourne have also made more than 25 arrests this week, for various offences.

“Offences include arrests for; burglary, theft, common assault, drink-driving, drug possession and theft from shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our commitment to keeping communities safe continues into the weekend, with various patrols and activities taking place all weekend, if you see of hear anything we need to know about stop and let us know.

Police in Eastbourne have made 25 arrests over the past week for multiple offences during patrols in the town. Picture: Sussex Police

“In an emergency always call 999, or for crimes that have already taken place, or for support and advice call 101 or visit our website.”

Officers also said that a number of patrols were conducted following reports of anti-social behaviour and business crime.

The spokesperson added: “As another working week comes to an end for many, our patrols and work continues into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Already this week a number of hours have been given to patrolling areas of both anti-social behaviour (ASB), and criminality.

“Including patrols in areas of Milfoil Drive and Beatty Road, following reports of ASB and business crime reported by residents and local businesses.