Police make 25 arrests in Eastbourne for multiple offences including theft, assault and drug possession
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers across Eastbourne have also made more than 25 arrests this week, for various offences.
“Offences include arrests for; burglary, theft, common assault, drink-driving, drug possession and theft from shops.
“Our commitment to keeping communities safe continues into the weekend, with various patrols and activities taking place all weekend, if you see of hear anything we need to know about stop and let us know.
“In an emergency always call 999, or for crimes that have already taken place, or for support and advice call 101 or visit our website.”
Officers also said that a number of patrols were conducted following reports of anti-social behaviour and business crime.
The spokesperson added: “As another working week comes to an end for many, our patrols and work continues into the weekend.
“Already this week a number of hours have been given to patrolling areas of both anti-social behaviour (ASB), and criminality.
“Including patrols in areas of Milfoil Drive and Beatty Road, following reports of ASB and business crime reported by residents and local businesses.
“Over the last few days Officers have also continued their patrols in and around areas of the Pier and seafront, where they have disrupted both drug use and youth related crime and disorder in the area; late evening on the 26th a large group of youngsters were spoken to and dispersed following their anti-social behaviour, as well as partnership work with local council members to deter and disrupt drug use in the public toilets earlier in the week.”