Police make 45 arrests in Eastbourne during week of patrols
Officers said that the offences included possession of Class A and B drugs as well as a number of assaults in the town.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Last week, our officers made a total of 45 arrests in Eastbourne for a range of offences.
“Four arrests were made for criminal damage, we arrested two individuals for theft of a motorcycle, seven people were arrested for assault, including towards an emergency worker and seven people were arrested for possession of class A and B drugs, with intent to supply.
“Other offences included criminal damage, drink-driving, and theft from a shop - with one individual being arrested for almost 40 shoplifting offences.
“If you know of anything that needs reporting, please get in touch by phoning us on 101 or by making a report online.