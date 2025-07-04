Police make arrest following suspected attempted rape in East Sussex

Police investigating a suspected attempted rape in East Sussex have made an arrest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that an incident was reported by a bus driver to the police in the early hours of Sunday morning, June 29.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The driver told police that a woman had claimed a man had attempted to rape her in an alleyway near North Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bus was in Old Steine at about ten minutes past midnight, and a man left the area after boarding the bus.

A 32-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

“A CCTV image of a man officers wished to speak with was issued on July 1.

“We can further confirm that following the appeal, a 32-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

“He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 22 of 29/06.”