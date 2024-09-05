Police make arrest in Eastbourne following report of vehicle displaying anti-social behaviour
The force said that it seized the vehicle and arrested its driver following information sent through to the police’s #OpNotify dedicated phone.
Op Notify is a Sussex Police operation which is ‘designed to crack down on all anti-social behaviour (ASB) whether it be vehicle, drugs, neighbourhood, or youth related.’
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A report had been made in relation to a vehicle displaying anti-social behaviour in Willingdon. Officers managed to locate the car in question in Eastbourne, where the driver was stopped and the vehicle searched.
“The driver of the vehicle was arrested, after being found to have no insurance. The vehicle was also seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.”