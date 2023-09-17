Police make nine arrests after disorder breaks out at East Sussex fair

Police officers have made nine arrests after disorder broke out at a fun fair event in Mayfield, on Saturday night (16 September).

Sussex Police say those arrested were detained on suspicion of a number of offences including committing an assault on an emergency worker, public order offences and failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “We attended the event in King George Field following a request for help from the private security firm who were responsible for safety at the event.

"As officers sought to make an arrest, they were attacked by a group of young people and had to deploy incapacitant spray to try to defend themselves. One of our officers sustained a serious cut to the face and they are receiving hospital treatment.

Police say all those arrested have been taken into custody.

“We have imposed a dispersal zone in the area aimed at preventing groups from gathering and committing offences and will be enforcing that as necessary. Anyone attending the fair for reasons other than enjoying themselves can expect a robust policing response.”