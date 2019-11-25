Police make several arrests across the Lewes district over the weekend

A number of arrests were made across the Lewes district over the weekend, police have said.

A spokesman for Lewes Police said on Twitter: “A fair few people in custody this weekend, following various arrests across the Lewes district.

“Offences included, actual bodily harm, handling stolen goods, criminal damage, and driving offences to name a few.”

They encouraged residents to get in touch: “Your eyes and ears help to build a picture of local crime; if you notice anything suspicious, or see anything we need to know, contact us.”

Residents can call Sussex Police on 101, or they can report a crime online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report. If it is an emergency, call 999.